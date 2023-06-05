A chaotic night of illegal street racing in Philadelphia has led a police vehicle involved crash and fatal shooting of a teenager by Pennsylvania State Police.

On Sunday, June 4, at 3:24 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the the Penn’s Landing area of I-95 for reports of numerous vehicles and pedestrians illegally blocking the road.

When troopers arrived they found a large number of vehicles doing “burnouts”, and “drifting”, with a large amount of spectators surrounding the cars, watching.

Troopers attempted to make contact and stop one the drivers, which is when the driver crashed into the Pennsylvania State Trooper’s vehicle with two troopers inside.

This is when one of the troopers discharged his service pistol, and struck and killed the driver. Philadelphia Fire Department medics arrived on scene and pronounced the driver dead. He was later identified as 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Junior.

Pennsylvania State Trooper sustained minor injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a statement on twitter, saying, “This type of reckless and aggressive behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. Dangerous actions like these put everyone in our city at risk, especially our officers who work hard to keep our residents safe. This is unacceptable.”

Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, are investigating.