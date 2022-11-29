Posted: Nov 29, 2022 / 10:54 AM EST Updated: Nov 29, 2022 / 10:54 AM EST SHARE Taking a page right from the arctic, Figo invites you to dine inside of an igloo this holiday season. Each comes with heat, clear views of the nighttime skies, full table service and seat between four and six people. Visit https://www.figoitalian.com/reservations for details. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction