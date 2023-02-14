Do you love watching the Tv show ‘Friends’? Well there’s a new place in King Of Prussia Mall that you have to check out!

The all new interactive experience lets you step into the iconic TVshow like never before! Explore set recreations like Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and so much more!

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited King of Prussia Mall this morning to give us a preview.

They are offering Buy One Get One tickets today only (02/14)!

Buy tickets and get more information, here.