Breaking news: A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the homicide of four University of Idaho students.

Reports say the suspect was found near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated press, “arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.”

The Nov. 13 killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, left the nation in shock.

The Moscow, Idaho Police Department is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4pm.

This is breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available