Ida causes tornado, devastating floods in Philadelphia region

The remnants of Hurricane Ida which moved through the Philadelphia region on Wednesday evening have left homes destroyed, trees uprooted, and has caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill on Wednesday night. Social media videos showed a large funnel cloud moving through the area. Some of the worst damage was reported along Marvin Lane in Mullica Hill. Homes were completely blown apart, leaving only a few walls standing.

DAMAGE: last nights tornado ripped apart this house on Marvin Ln in Mullica Hill @phl17 pic.twitter.com/N2Tdn9TzmM — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) September 2, 2021

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey’s 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads. Meteorologists warned that rivers likely won’t crest for a few more days, raising the possibility of more widespread flooding.

Storm damage was also extensive in Montgomery County. Down trees and power lines littered the roadway in Upper Dublin, PA. That’s were there were reports of the roof of Upper Dublin High School getting blown off. Social media users also posted videos of an apparent funnel cloud in Bristol, PA. Weather officials have not yet confirmed a tornado in Pennsylvania as a result of Wednesday’s storms.

The urgent concern now is rivers and creeks overflowing their banks. The Schuylkill River is expected to reach major flood stage. The National Weather Service says the river is expected to crest at more than 17 feet in Philadelphia. Parts of the I-76 and I-676 were shut down due to flooding.

Several submerged cars in Manayunk. This is off Main Street near the Schuylkill River Trail. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/c9q79TPxMx — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) September 2, 2021

The National Weather Service has increased their predicted water level for the Schuylkill River to 17.2 ft. This would be greater than the highest recorded total of 17 ft. The Schuylkill is forecast to crest around 9am this morning. The rain has stopped, but flood risk continues. pic.twitter.com/S7RQPJZBtT — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) September 2, 2021

