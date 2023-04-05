The iconic Sesame Place Water tower which stands tall above the I-95 in Lower Bucks County will soon be demolished.

When the Middletown Fire and Emergency Services Department stopped by on Tuesday to do a safety inspection, they noticed that crews have already begun demolition of the site.

The iconic water tower was originally built in 1972, and was painted into the beloved Sesame Place advertisement in 1993.

For the past 30 years, kids of all ages were reminded of Sesame Place every time they saw the tower.

In a post of Facebook, the Middletown Fire Department said, ” Although we are sad to see it go, we’re looking forward to seeing what the future brings”.