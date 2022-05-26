“It’s just the same meat that we’ve always used and we make the patties the same way as well,” said Tim Blackburn. “It’s just everything, we kept everything the same since the thirties.”

The restaurant has moved several times in its history but still serves hundreds of burgers each day. The popularity of the spot continues, as new generations take over where parents and grandparents left off and some experiences are even documented on Charlie’s Wall of Fame.

“All the different generations you see them grow up, you see them have kids, they bring their kids in,” added Blackburn. “We have some pictures of the grandparents of the kids on the walls, it’s great to watch people grow.”