Ice Cream Shop With Quirky Creations That Top All the Rest PHL17 News Posted: Aug 5, 2021 / 11:44 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 5, 2021 / 11:44 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan tops off a great morning of eating her with through Philly at Scoop DeVille on Walnut street. Take a look! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction