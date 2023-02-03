Tomorrow is national Ice Cream for Breakfast day, and what better way to celebrate than with breakfast flavored ice cream?

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream this morning to give us a preview of their new flavor and surprise our anchors with some ice cream too!

The “Maple Soaked Pancakes” flavor tastes exactly like ‘ fluffy pancakes in salted butter and maple syrup creams’.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream will be open tomorrow, February 4th, at 9am in honor of the national day.

So tomorrow, live out your childhood dreams and head to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream to eat some delicious ice cream for breakfast, and have a ton of fun!