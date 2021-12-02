Philadelphia Union Foundation launches i AM Project

Chester, PA (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Union Foundation has launched a new project aimed at providing high school students in the Chester, PA community with opportunities for mentorship so they can continue their education after graduation, and hopefully, land a job. It’s called the iAM Project. The program supports aspiring high school students from low-income backgrounds to maximize their personal, academic and professional potential.

Officials say the program focuses on three giving students mentorship, aspiration and inspiration. In the program students begin to build a network of inspirational speakers, professional mentors, and great internship opportunities.

The iAM project partners with Lincoln Financial Group, Global Neurosciences Institute, BIMBO Bakeries, Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, and Neumann University.

The goal of the program is to help students have a brighter future and better hope in having successful careers in top tier companies.

Bimbo Bakeries USA Vice President Dana Connors said, “The employees at BIMBO are just like the students in the iAM program. We all came from various backgrounds, had a dream and help around the way. That is what the program is wanting to achieve.”

“We envision our core kids moving up grade levels for we can grow the program, having paid internships, shadow jobs in places like Lincoln Financial or PHL17. We want to get them to where they want to go,” said Gregg Holgate Senior Vice President for Lincoln Financial Group.

According to Paul Howard the Executive Director of the Philadelphia Union Foundation, the program asks all partners to guarantee a job interview to alumni of the program after college or completion of their apprenticeship.