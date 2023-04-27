Have you ever met someone with a real-life superpower?

Well, local author, Josh Stehle, learned everything there is to know about life, love, family, and superheroes, from his brother, best friend, and superhero expert, Zach.

In his emotional memoir, “I Am A Superhero Expert”, Josh details his life growing up alongside his autistic older brother, and their shared love of superheroes.

Josh Stehle, author of “I am a Superhero Expert”, and Zach Stehle, big brother and inspiration behind the book, joined us on the show to talk about the new book, and how the gift of autism plays an important role in their life.

For superhero expert, Zach, there is no question about the superhero universe that remains unanswered. From knowing the writers who created them, to the worlds the superheroes live in, Zach truly has a superpower when it comes to knowing all there is to know about the genre.

The book, “I Am A Superhero Expert”, provides an emotional glimpse into the challenges of autism, Josh and Zach’s love for each other, superheroes, brotherhood, and their family.

You can purchase the book on Amazon or any other book retailer.

To find out more information about Josh Stehle, click here.