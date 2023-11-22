A portion of I-95 North near the Betsy Ross Bride is closed on Wednesday morning due to police activity.

If I-95 N is part of your morning commute, be aware that the road is closed between Exit 26: Betsy Ross Bridge/New Jersey and Exit 32: Academy Road/Linden Ave.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management released a statement on X (Twitter) informing motorists of the closure.

All traffic is being redirected off I-95 N at the Aramingo Avenue Exit.

Alternate routes include:

Roosevelt Boulevard North to Woodhaven Road

Route 130 North to Burlington Bristol Bridge

PHL17’s Jenna Meisnner has the latest traffic updates for your commute.