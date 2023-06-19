Yesterday officially marks one week since a tanker fire led to the collapse of a major section of the Interstate 95.

After a week of uncertainty, we now have a timestamp for when the I-95 will reopen.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed “with confidence”, saying, “We will have I-95 within the next two weeks”. This comes after President Joe Biden visited Philadelphia and took a helicopter tour of the I-95 collapse site. He also met with the first responders, construction workers, and others involved in the demolition and reconstruction of the highway.

The collapsed portion of I-95 is currently being backfilled with a recycled glass aggregate from Delaware County, and will be paved into six lanes to allow drivers to return to the road while a separate permanent bridge will continue being built.

PennDOT has also revealed a rendering of what the I-95 will look like once it is paved and backfilled.

PennDOT

You can also watch a live feed of the I-95 construction in real-time via PennDOT.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.