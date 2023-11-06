After months of travel restrictions, detours, and construction after a fire damaged the road near Cottman Avenue in both directions, all lanes of the I-95 are expected to fully reopen this week.

In order to make this process happen smoothly, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that lane closures are scheduled on both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Travel restrictions to be aware of:

Monday, November 6: I-95 North will be reduced to two lanes from 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., then to one lane from 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Wednesday, November 8: I-95 South will be reduced to two lanes from 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., then to one lane from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

PennDOT says construction crews will work overnight to move and reset temporary construction barriers and repaint lane markings prior to shifting three lanes of northbound traffic on Monday night and three lanes of southbound traffic on Wednesday night.

Following the reopening of the new lanes, crews will begin removing the temporary structure that has been used to carry traffic since the reopening of the interstate on June 23. Which was just 12 days after a tanker truck explosion destroyed the bridge and northbound off-ramp.

PennDOT says the material used in construction, which was an ultra-light foamed glass aggregate base provided by a Delaware County manufacturer will be stored at a PennDOT facility for reuse, if ever needed.

The entire new structure, including the reconstruction of the Cottman Avenue off-ramp, is expected to be completed and reopened in 2024.

For more updates, you can visit PennDOT’s I-95 Cottman Avenue Updates page.