Police in Montgomery County have announced the arrest of a husband who killed his wife over a disagreement regarding veterinary care for their cat.

Officials say 84-year-old Barton Seltmann, is being charged for the First-Degree Murder of his wife, 85-year-old Margaret Seltmann in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

On November 28, at 2:26 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from Barton Seltmann for an unresponsive female. When police arrived they found Seltmann on the rear porch, with blood on his hands, face, and clothing, and Margaret Seltmann inside the home, obviously deceased.

Lower Pottsgrove Police and Montco Detectives launched an investigation and found that Margaret and Barton were arguing about money for the veterinary care of their cat when the fight turned physical and Barton struck Margaret multiple times in the head while she was lying on the kitchen floor.

An autopsy conducted Margaret found that the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head.

Barton is currently at Montgomery County Correctional Facility and is being charged with First-Degree Murder and Third-Degree Murder.