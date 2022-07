Philadelphia (WPHL)- Doctors are examining skeletal remains of an unknown man that was found underneath the I-76 bridge.

The incident happened on Tuesday at University Avenue, and Schuykill Expressway Ramp around 10:38 am.

According to police, a vehicle passing by westbound underneath I-76, found the remains and called the police.

The age and race of the man’s body are unknown at this time.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes public.