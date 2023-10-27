Halloween is just days away, but if you’re a parent you might already be thinking of ways to hide or reuse your kid’s Halloween candy.

If you need some inspiration to use up that leftover candy and have a bit of adult fun too, Ed McMearty from Fearless Restaurants has the perfect Halloween candy cocktails for you to try.

Twix Martini:

  • 1.5 oz Twiz Infused Vodka (recipe below)
  • 0.5 oz Frangelico
  • 0.5 oz Kahlua
  • Chocolate and Caramel Syrup drizzle on martini glass
  • Shake and strain the cocktail and then enjoy!

Twix Infused Vodka:

  • Melt 3 Twix Bars in a double broiler
  • Add the mixture to a 750ml bottle of vodka
  • Let sit overnight, strain, and then enjoy!

Reese’s Old Fashioned

  • 2 oz Reese’s infused Bourbon (Recipe below)
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • Let sit, strain over ice, and then pour into a highball glass filled with ice.

Reese’s Infused Bourbon:

    • Melt six full-sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in a double broiler
    • Add the mixture to a 750 ml bottle of Bourbon
    • Let sit overnight, strain, and enjoy!

    Pink Starburst Margarita:

    • 2 oz Pink Starburst infused tequila (Recipe below)
    • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
    • 0.25 oz Agave Simple Syrup
    • Shake and strain into a martini glass or highball glass (Your choice of “on the rocks” or not)

    Pink Starburst Infused Tequila:

    • Drop 8 pink starburst candies into a 750ml bottle of Tequila
    • Sit overnight, strain, and enjoy!