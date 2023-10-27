Halloween is just days away, but if you’re a parent you might already be thinking of ways to hide or reuse your kid’s Halloween candy.

If you need some inspiration to use up that leftover candy and have a bit of adult fun too, Ed McMearty from Fearless Restaurants has the perfect Halloween candy cocktails for you to try.

Twix Martini:

1.5 oz Twiz Infused Vodka (recipe below)

0.5 oz Frangelico

0.5 oz Kahlua

Chocolate and Caramel Syrup drizzle on martini glass

Shake and strain the cocktail and then enjoy!

Twix Infused Vodka:

Melt 3 Twix Bars in a double broiler

Add the mixture to a 750ml bottle of vodka

Let sit overnight, strain, and then enjoy!

Reese’s Old Fashioned

2 oz Reese’s infused Bourbon (Recipe below)

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Let sit, strain over ice, and then pour into a highball glass filled with ice.

Reese’s Infused Bourbon:

Melt six full-sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in a double broiler

Add the mixture to a 750 ml bottle of Bourbon

Let sit overnight, strain, and enjoy!

Pink Starburst Margarita:

2 oz Pink Starburst infused tequila (Recipe below)

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 oz Agave Simple Syrup

Shake and strain into a martini glass or highball glass (Your choice of “on the rocks” or not)

Pink Starburst Infused Tequila:

Drop 8 pink starburst candies into a 750ml bottle of Tequila

Sit overnight, strain, and enjoy!