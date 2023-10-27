Halloween is just days away, but if you’re a parent you might already be thinking of ways to hide or reuse your kid’s Halloween candy.
If you need some inspiration to use up that leftover candy and have a bit of adult fun too, Ed McMearty from Fearless Restaurants has the perfect Halloween candy cocktails for you to try.
Twix Martini:
- 1.5 oz Twiz Infused Vodka (recipe below)
- 0.5 oz Frangelico
- 0.5 oz Kahlua
- Chocolate and Caramel Syrup drizzle on martini glass
- Shake and strain the cocktail and then enjoy!
Twix Infused Vodka:
- Melt 3 Twix Bars in a double broiler
- Add the mixture to a 750ml bottle of vodka
- Let sit overnight, strain, and then enjoy!
Reese’s Old Fashioned
- 2 oz Reese’s infused Bourbon (Recipe below)
- 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
- Let sit, strain over ice, and then pour into a highball glass filled with ice.
Reese’s Infused Bourbon:
- Melt six full-sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in a double broiler
- Add the mixture to a 750 ml bottle of Bourbon
- Let sit overnight, strain, and enjoy!
Pink Starburst Margarita:
- 2 oz Pink Starburst infused tequila (Recipe below)
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.25 oz Agave Simple Syrup
- Shake and strain into a martini glass or highball glass (Your choice of “on the rocks” or not)
Pink Starburst Infused Tequila:
- Drop 8 pink starburst candies into a 750ml bottle of Tequila
- Sit overnight, strain, and enjoy!