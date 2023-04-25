Bed Bath and Beyond has declared bankruptcy and is closing for good.

So, if you have a stash of coupons or gift cards laying around the house, the time to use them is now!

Will my coupons and Rewards points still be accepted?

Yes! However you need to act quick because the last day to use your coupons will be tomorrow, April 26th.

The last day to use your Welcome Rewards points will be on May 15th. “We are no longer awarding Welcome Rewards on purchases. However, we encourage you to shop your favorite products at deep discounts during our store closing sales, starting April 26, 2023.”, said the company’s website.

Can I still use my Gift Cards and Merchandise credits?

Yes, all Bed Bath and Beyond stores will be accepting gift cards until May 8th. Merchandise credits will May 15th.

When does the closing sale begin?

Store closing sales will begin tomorrow, April 26th.

Are returns still allowed?

Yes! All items purchased before April 26th will be given the standard 30-day return window which ends on May 24th.

All purchases made during the store closing sale will be final.

When will Bed Bath and Beyond store close?

At this time, Bed Bath and Beyond has not announced an official closing date. “We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath and Beyond and buybuy BABY stores remain open to serve you”, says the company’s website.

To make purchases or find more information, visit Bed Bath and Beyond.