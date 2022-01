A study by fidelity found the most common financial resolutions heading into 2022 are saving more money, paying down debt, and spending less. Still, experts say this year it is harder to cut into the deficit and save money and put it aside for savings, but don’t panic. There are fundamental steps we can take towards a fiscally successful new year. CFP & President, Milestone Wealth Management, Dan Hernandez, joins us to discuss the financial resolutions.

