Philadelphia (WPHL)- Chief Tom Kane, Local 22 Treasurer, joins us to discuss Grill safety.

Outside and around the yard:

  • Make sure your address numbers are up and visible from the street.
  • Clean up yard debris. Cut back dead limbs and grasses.
  • Maintain a clear ‘fire zone’ of 10 feet around structures.  Clean up leaves and debris and consider using stone or non-combustible mulches.
  • Check outdoor electrical outlets and other electrical appliances.
  • Get your BBQ grill cleaned and serviced.  Check all propane tanks and lines for leaks and damage.
  • Keep 100 feet of garden hose with an attached nozzle connected and ready for use.

In the garage or shed:

  • Clean up and properly store paints, pool, and yard chemicals
  • Check fuel containers for leaks and make sure they are properly stored.
  • Have all power equipment cleaned, serviced, and ready for use.
  • Let power equipment sit for approximately 30 minutes before placing it inside.