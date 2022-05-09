Philadelphia (WPHL)- Chief Tom Kane, Local 22 Treasurer, joins us to discuss Grill safety.

Outside and around the yard:

Make sure your address numbers are up and visible from the street.

Clean up yard debris. Cut back dead limbs and grasses.

Maintain a clear ‘fire zone’ of 10 feet around structures. Clean up leaves and debris and consider using stone or non-combustible mulches.

Check outdoor electrical outlets and other electrical appliances.

Get your BBQ grill cleaned and serviced. Check all propane tanks and lines for leaks and damage.

Keep 100 feet of garden hose with an attached nozzle connected and ready for use.

In the garage or shed:

Clean up and properly store paints, pool, and yard chemicals

Check fuel containers for leaks and make sure they are properly stored.

Have all power equipment cleaned, serviced, and ready for use.

Let power equipment sit for approximately 30 minutes before placing it inside.