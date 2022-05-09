Philadelphia (WPHL)- Chief Tom Kane, Local 22 Treasurer, joins us to discuss Grill safety.
Outside and around the yard:
- Make sure your address numbers are up and visible from the street.
- Clean up yard debris. Cut back dead limbs and grasses.
- Maintain a clear ‘fire zone’ of 10 feet around structures. Clean up leaves and debris and consider using stone or non-combustible mulches.
- Check outdoor electrical outlets and other electrical appliances.
- Get your BBQ grill cleaned and serviced. Check all propane tanks and lines for leaks and damage.
- Keep 100 feet of garden hose with an attached nozzle connected and ready for use.
In the garage or shed:
- Clean up and properly store paints, pool, and yard chemicals
- Check fuel containers for leaks and make sure they are properly stored.
- Have all power equipment cleaned, serviced, and ready for use.
- Let power equipment sit for approximately 30 minutes before placing it inside.