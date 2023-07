Summertime is in full swing which means flowers are blossoming and outdoor parties are happening. Did you know there is a way to combine both?

Beth Fox, General Manager at Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Pop-up Garden in Manayunk, joined us in the PHL17 kitchen with some delicious drinks ideas you can make with items from you own garden and impress all your friends.

You can find more information about PHS’ Pop-up Garden in Manayunk, here.