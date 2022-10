If you’re looking for some new fall décor without the hassle and stress, there’s a new way to do it. You can attend an In-Person Pumpkin Succulent Workshop.

Kim Bailor, Owner of Terrarium Therapy, stopped by to show Jenna and Kelsey how to make pumpkin succulent terrariums, just in time for Halloween.

Click here to see a full list of workshops offered online or in the Greater Philadelphia area.