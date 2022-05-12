Philadelphia (WPHL)- A baby formula shortage is impacting every state in the country’s supply chain issues combined with a formula recall at one of the most powerful formula manufacturing plants in the nation is to blame Abbott was forced to close its Michigan plant in February over concerns, its products might be contaminated with harmful bacteria. It was left; it left parents scrambling to find a formula to keep their babies fed. Here to talk about it is the President and Co-founder of the Center for Medicine in The Public Interest, Peter Pitts.

