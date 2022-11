The holidays are almost here and with that comes the stress of holiday shopping and buying gifts. Certified Financial Planner and President of Milestone Wealth Management, Dan Hernandez joined us on the show for his expert holiday spending tips.

Expert tips:

Create a budget and shopping list

Don’t wait until the last minute

Pay for your holiday gifts with cash

Consider gift exchange plans

