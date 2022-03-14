by: D. Malik Posted: Mar 14, 2022 / 08:36 AM EDT Updated: Mar 14, 2022 / 08:36 AM EDT SHARE Philadelphia (WPHL)- It’s Monday, which can be a drag for most, but here at PHL17, we use Mondays for motivation. Motivational Speaker Lisa Bien joins us today to give us tips on how to take care of ourselves during stressful times. Close Modal Suggest a Correction ( function () { const contact_forms = document.getElementsByClassName('contact-form'); for ( const form of contact_forms ) { form.onsubmit = function() { const buttons = form.getElementsByTagName('button'); for( const button of buttons ) { button.setAttribute('disabled', true); } } } } )(); Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() ); Suggest a Correction