What’s the impact on you, your money, and things like your credit cards, home, and car purchases? What are some things you need to consider? Could more rate hikes be on the way? We get some insight from Paul Oster, referred to as ‘America’s Credit Repair Man, ‘ who is back to talk about this.

“This is especially troubling for anyone with credit card debt or loans that are tied to the Fed rate,” says Oster. “Interest rates on credit cards especially, can and will go up. The steps those with debt take now can make things more manageable in the future.”