Were you a Facebook user between 2007 and 2022? If so, you might be eligible for some free money!

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, just settled a $725 million settlement due to user data privacy violations.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit started in 2018 when Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm with ties to former President Donald Trump’s campaign, paid a Facebook App developer for data from at least 87 million Facebook users.

Who is eligible to participate in the Facebook settlement?

Anyone who had an active Facebook account from May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022.

How can you claim money from the Facebook settlement?

You can choose to submit a claim online or via mail.

To submit online, click here, submit the required information and choose your payment method. Options include prepaid Mastercard gift cards, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or direct deposit.

To submit a claim by mail, you can print a form here, fill out all the necessary information, and then mail it to:

Facebook Consumer Privacy

User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103

What information do you need to provide?

Name

Address

Email address

Phone number

If you were a U.S resident between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022

If you were a Facebook user between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022

If you deleted your account, when were you a Facebook user?

Your Facebook user name

Preferred Payment method

How much money will you earn and when?

At this point it is unclear how much money you can expect to receive.

The final settlement hearing is scheduled for September 7, 2023, so payments should begin going out after that.

When is the deadline to file a claim?

The deadline to file a claim is August 25, 2023.

You can find more information about Facebook’s User Privacy Settlement, here.