As the weather gets warmer, and summer quickly approaches, you may want to start thinking about your luggage and travel necessities.

In 2021, the Bureau of Transportation statistics show that nearly two million bags were lost or mishandled.

Tips from AAA:

Invest in a tracker such as an Airtag and put it inside your luggage

Attach a luggage tag and make sure your name, email, and phone number are written on it

Choose a carry-on instead of a checked bag: Make sure your carry-on suitcase fits the correct airline dimensions Buy packing cubes Use shower caps on your shoes to prevent clothes from getting dirty Buy a TSA approved luggage lock Make sure all toiletries are under 3 ounces

Get the most out of your personal item: Put all medicine in this bag Pack flight essentials such as a neck pillow, headphones, book, blanket, chargers etc. Keep your passport, wallet, boarding pass, in this bag. Bring a reusable water bottle with you Pack a few snacks Pack an extra outfit and toiletries, just in case your luggage gets lost



