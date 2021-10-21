How Supply Chain Issues will Impact the Holiday Season PHL17 News Posted: Oct 21, 2021 / 10:47 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 21, 2021 / 10:47 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up In light of Covid19 many manufacturers are facing supply chain issues. Professor of management at Rutgers University Dr. S. Kart Puranam gives some insight regarding the ongoing issue. Watch the full video to hear what he has to say. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction