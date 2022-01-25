Philadelphia (WPHL)- Dr. Renee Bullock-Palmer, the MD Cardiologist at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, gives tips on dealing with stress and the impact it may cause on your health.

Palmer suggests taking breaks from the news, social media, and unplugging and unwinding. Take physical and mental health seriously by avoiding overeating, drinking in excess, not moving, and not keeping in touch with your doctor.

Palmer says that connecting with others to seek help for problems you can’t manage, like childcare or finances, will be beneficial to yourself in avoiding stress.

Finally, finding joy in the small things can help you stay positive and grateful.