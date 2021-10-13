How much peanut butter do you put on your PB&J?

A debate has started on social media about the proper ratio of peanut butter to jelly on a PB&J sandwich. It started when Sunday night’s NFL game between the Bills and Chiefs had a weather delay and the players were served peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Many players complained there was too much peanut butter and that lead to some discussion online. Some said it should be a two to one ratio in favor of peanut butter, while most folks said it should be 50/50.

So what do you say? Of course your PHL17 Morning News Team has their own thoughts, check out the video above to hear more.

