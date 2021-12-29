Philadelphia (WPHL)- John Madden passed away on Tuesday at 85-years-old, but his legacy will never be forgotten. Every generation may know him but for entirely different reasons.

If you were born in the ’90s, you might recognize Madden with the infamous EA Sports Madden video games. The video game will never believe replaced and has no competitors. Even though the first game was released in 1988, many say ‘Madden 2001’ featured the first player on the cover when it started.

However, your father may say that Madden is known for his broadcasting career as a color analyst for three decades. His style of educating and entertaining the viewer made him a 16 Emmy Awards winner for outstanding sports analyst/personality and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979 to 2009.

With all of that being said, your father’s fathers will say Madden is known for coaching the Oakland Raiders for ten seasons with a head coach record of 103-32-7. Madden never had a losing season as a head coach and his overall winning percentage, including playoff games, ranks second in league history.

Madden is a legend for many different reasons. But what many don’t talk about or even know is he was a good football player. He was so good that the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him to play Offensive Tackle.

In 1958, Madden was at the Eagles training camp getting ready for the season, when he suffered a knee injury at practice. Madden been battling knee issues since college and even had to redshirt a year at the University of Oregon.

The knee injury Madden suffered at training camp ended his career. He never got to play professionally. This might have been devastating for him, but his love for football wouldn’t keep him out of the game. This minor setback turned him into an American legend.