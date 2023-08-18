Have you ever tried to solve a Rubik’s cube? For most people it’s a canon event to pick up a cube, shuffle the pieces around to try and solve it, but then give up.

Out of those who can solve the cube, there are a select few who can solve the cube within seconds. Just this past week, the Rubik’s WCA World Championship took place in South Korea where the world’s most impressive speedcuber’s gather to compete and find out who can solve the cube the quickest.

Dana Yi, an internationally ranked speedcuber and Rubik’s Ambassador, joined us on the show to tell us more about her experience at this year’s championships, and to solve the Cube live before our eyes in just mere seconds.

If Dana’s cube solving skills inspired you, head to the Rubik’s Cube website to learn some tips and tricks to solve the cube.

