Daylight Saving Time is here and as the days get shorter, and the darkness comes quicker, people’s mental health can start to deteriorate.

Dr. Jamie Zuckerman, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, joined us on the PHL17 Morning Show with her expert insight on Seasonal Depression, and how to combat it.

Seasonal Affective Depression, known as “SAD” is a type of depression that’s related to the change in seasons. While it has Depression in its name, ‘SAD’ differs because it has a distinct beginning and end, which is typically early fall into winter.

Symptoms of ‘SAD’:

Low energy

Fatigue

Moodiness

Loss of interest/pleasure in enjoyable activities

Poor concentration

Sadness more days than not

Craving carbs

Weight gain

Hyposomnia

Dr. Zuckerman’s tips to treat and prevent ‘SAD’:

Treatment/Prevention

Use Light therapy (there are specific lamps used for this type of depression) to mimic the effect of natural sunlight.

Try to get as much natural sunlight as possible. This can be bundling up and taking a 5-minute walk, leaving your curtains/blinds open, or even taking some phone calls outside.

Increase exercise. This doesn’t have to be working out 5 times a week. It could be just taking a walk around your neighborhood 2x week. Start small & add on slowly. Exercise helps to decrease our stress hormone (cortisol) and increase our happy chemical (endorphins).

Schedule at least one small enjoyable activity per day.

If you notice your symptoms are getting out of hand or are significantly interfering with your daily functioning, see a mental health professional.

You can find more about Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, here.