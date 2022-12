Have you ever wanted to take a HOT POCKETS on the go?

Well HOT POCKETS just released some limited edition cargo pants that feature a literal hot pocket to keep your HOT POCKETS warm.

Credit: HOT POCKETS®

The Hot Pocket shorts can be paired with a matching hoodie and will available exclusively on the Hot Pocket website.

Credit: HOT POCKETS®

The set will be available in sizes S through X-large and will be include a coupon for one HOT POCKETS sandwich with every purchase.