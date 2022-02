New Jersey (WPHL)- HOTFLO studios in Voorhees is the only studio in our area to offer hot cycling.

The room is heated to 86 degrees Fahrenheit to take your high-intensity interval training ride to the next level. The signature ride is 45 minutes, but they also offer 75 and 90-minute endurance rides.

Hotflo studios also offer hot yoga and pilates strength training with kettlebells. Get more info or sign up for classes online at www.hotflostudios.com.