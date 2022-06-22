The Silver Circle recognizes individuals who have served in the industry for a minimum of 25 years, with the majority being spent in our region.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall, host of In Focus was honored Tuesday by being inducted into the Mid-Atlantic Emmy’s Silver Circle. The Silver Circle recognizes individuals who have served in the industry for a minimum of 25 years, with the majority being spent in the Northeast region.

Being inducted into the Silver Circle is a great honor and is only for the best and brightest in the media business.

Network television journalist, motivational speaker and author Hall has built an exceptional career in network television and multimedia. Jennifer is the host and producer of PHL17’s public affairs program, In Focus, where she shines a spotlight on issues impacting our communities, including topics ranging from heroin and opioid addiction – to “green job” initiatives for people who were previously incarcerated and seeking to change their lives.

Hall holds a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Finance from Douglass College at Rutgers University. She has received many awards and accolades. To name a few, she is a member of the Rutgers University Board of Trustees, she has been inducted into the Rutgers African-American Alumni Alliance Hall of Fame, and she was honored by the Douglass Society at Rutgers University for outstanding achievement in the field of Journalism. Hall was also a national keynote for the Speaking of Women’s Health Foundation where she presented motivational and inspiring tips to thousands of women throughout the country.

In recognition of her professional accomplishments and community involvement, she was awarded the Professional Woman of the Year Award from The Union County Club and the New Jersey Minority Achiever Award by the YMCA of New Jersey. Jennifer is a speaker sought after by Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit and national organizations and is truly a refreshing voice that resonates with audiences all over the country.