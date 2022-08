College Settlement Camp is celebrating 100 years of making a difference this year in the lives of more than 200 North and West Philadelphia kids. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins visited the camp in Horsham, PA where they’re hosting over 200 children. The organization prides itself on providing outdoor activities, educational events, and recreation to kids who may not get the same opportunities that other children do. Visit https://collegesettlement.org/ for more information!

