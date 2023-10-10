The 13th Annual Navy Week has returned to Philadelphia. Coming to Philadelphia for the first time since 2011, Navy Week consists of Navy members from across the country coming to Philadelphia to volunteer within the community and discuss the importance of the Navy.

Beginning in 2005, Navy Week is an annual week full of community engagement, volunteerism, and educational activities arranged by the Navy Office of Communication Outreach.

This morning we had the distinct honor and pleasure of speaking with Rear Admiral Sean Bailey, and Lieutenant Omari Faulkner. Watch both interviews above.