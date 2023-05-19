Today is Endangered Species Day and while it’s important to care about our animals, wildlife, and environment everyday, take some time out of your day to learn about our endangered species and what you can do to help.

Dani Hogan, Director of Mission Integration, and Gianna Ross, Ambassador Animal Programs Coordinator from the Philadelphia Zoo stop by the PHL17 Studio to talk about Endangered Species day and to introduce us to some special friends.

Classified as ‘near threatened’ on the conservation status chart, the three banded armadillo is native to Central and Eastern Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina. Armadillos such as our new friend Camilla, mostly live in grassy area of forestland, and eat ground dwelling insects and fruit.

The Box Turtle which is classified as Vulnerable, comes from parts of Southern Main, Eastern Michigan, Southern Florida, Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Box Turtles such as Dot, mostly live in humid woodlands such as meadows and forests and eats insects, berries, fruits, and vegetation. Contrary to popular belief, Box Turtles are actually illegal to own, keep as pets, or sell.

Fun facts:

When Armadillos burrow, they can stop breathing for 6 minutes by storing air in the trachea and wide bronchus.

Armadillos are born blind but can walk and close their shells within hours of their birth

Armadillo Armor is made up of dermal bone covered by epidermal scales called scutes

Box Turtles live on land but can soak in water in mud for days during hot spells.

There are 6 subspecies of Eastern Box Turtle ranging from Canada down to Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Philadelphia Zoo currently has an exhibit called “Staying Power” which honors extinct animals such as dinosaurs, and insects that stayed alive long after the dinosaurs extinction.

You can find more information about Endangered species and the Philadelphia Zoo, here.