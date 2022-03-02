Philadelphia (WPHL)- Honoring Black History with mind, body, soul. Jennifer Lewis-Hall and Amanda VanAllen share influential legends in sports, business, education, and much more.

First, we look at sorority sisters who will be connected forever. Sorority sisters share fun, friendship, and a love of community service. And for two women in New Jersey who are members of a national sorority, it is even more than that. As PHL17’s In Focus Anchor and Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall reports, their bond is life-changing. She introduces us to a sorority sister who is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and needs a kidney transplant which can take years to receive. And in what some have called “miraculous,” one of her sorority sisters in her very same chapter is answering the call to help as a kidney donor.

Next, she works you out, makes you laugh and pumps you up. Lauren Leavell is a fitness coach dripping in all of the Black girl magic.She teaches a HIIT class or high intensity interval training, as well as a strength bootcamp class, and some barre classes. “It’s more about really using your body as that equipment and low impact is great for people who have a history of knee issues, or are in an apartment and don’t want to make a lot of noise,” said Leavell.

Many people will tell you that opening a new business is challenging. And imagine doing that during the pandemic. As our Jennifer Lewis-Hall reports, a new restaurant in south jersey is seeking to recreate some nostalgia from years past while serving up great food on the menu and a side of jazz, blues, and soul too. The new owners of Wilson’s Restaurant and Live Music Lounge In Camden County, Mark, and Mame Wilson, believe it’s a recipe for success.

Finally, as the nation’s first historically Black College and University, Cheyney University recently got involved with the national Keep Black Love Alive initiative. Launched by the Chromatic Black organization, it’s an effort to combat misinformation in vaccine-hesitant communities. Dr. Marietta Dantonio-Madsen, Chairperson of Humanities at Cheyney University, helped bring the message straight to the Cheyney community.