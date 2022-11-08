Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association president Joe Daly talked about ways you can honor our local veterans this Veterans Day.

“When I left Vietnam, 88 members of my company were killed in action and over 1,500 were wounded so when I came home I had survivor’s guilt. In 2013, they built the memorial and it has helped me fulfill my promise to my comrades that never got to come home,” said Daly.

The open-air monument offers a place of solace and education on the American wars and conflicts from the War of 1812 to the wars of the Middle East.

“Our mission is to never let the sacrifices of our veterans ever be forgotten.”

The association’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Freedom Medal Dinner, is coming up on November 17th at the Springfield Country Club in Delaware County.

“We select five veterans who have served their country with distinction. It’s one of the highlights of the year for me listening to stories of these magnificent men and women.”

DCVMA hosts a number of events throughout the year. For more information on the memorial and upcoming events, visit the website here.