Are you looking to adopt a pet? Well now is the perfect time!

The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, Nj, will be offering $13 adoption fees from Wednesday, January. 11 to Sunday, January. 15.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

This five-day special was created to encourage people to open their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.

“We’re hoping to see a large turnout this weekend because there are so many loving animals here at Homeward Bound who are ready to find their forever home,” said Commissioner Jon Young, liaison to the animal shelter. “If you can, consider opening your home to a new dog or cat.”

The shelter is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find out more information here.