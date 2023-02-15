The season of love is here, and if you’re looking to share the love by inviting a new furry friend into your home, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center wants to help you out.

From February 24h through February 26th, Homeward Bound is offering Free Pet adoptions during their ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ event.

“There are dozens of dogs and cats at the shelter who are just waiting to find a loving forever home,” said Camden Commissioner Jon Young, liaison to the animal shelter.

The adoption center will be Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find more information about Homeward Bound Adoption Center, here.