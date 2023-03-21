Are you looking to adopt a new furry friend?

If so, Homeward Bound Adoption center in Camden, NJ is hosting a $1 adoption deal in celebration of Farleigh Dickinson University, defeating Purdue University during March Madness.

Now until April 2nd, all adoption fees for dogs will be $1.

“There are dozens of animals waiting at Homeward Bound who are in desperate need of a forever home,” said Commissioner Jonathan Young, liaison to the animal shelter. “Please consider opening your heart and your home to one of our underdogs at the shelter. And if you are unable to adopt, the shelter is always in need of donations so please consider donating $1 instead.”

The adoption center will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find more information on the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, here.