Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in West Philly where a homeowner says he was defending himself.

The incident happened on the 4400 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 10:30 pm.

Officers arrived at the scene and met the homeowner, who informed them a man was trying to break into his vehicle with a brick. Police say the car was parked in the rear yard of the homeowner’s home.

Police say the homeowner approached the man and fired several gunshots at him. Police found the man unconscious in a vacant lot on the 700 block of North 44th Street.

The man suffering from a wound to his torso was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police. Officers say the man was listed in critical condition at 11:31 pm but later was pronounced dead by medics.

Police say the homeowner turned over his black handgun to the police. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.