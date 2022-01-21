Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for a man who, police say, assaulted and robbed a woman in Chinatown.

The incident happened inside an apartment building on the 900 block of Winter Street around 1:30 am.

Investigators say a 53-year-old woman was inside her third-floor apartment when she heard a knock on the door. When the woman opened the door, police say a man with a 10-inch knife shoved her into the kitchen and yelled, “Give me all your money.”

According to police, the man then pushed the woman into a bedroom and punched her several times in the face.

Police say the woman collapsed to the floor and saw the man take her wallet with $200 and her identification card. The woman contacted the police once the man fled downstairs with her belongings.

Police took the victim to Jefferson Hospital, where she received treatment for the swelling on her forehead and cheek. Police say the victim may have a slightly fractured orbital bone.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

