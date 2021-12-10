The Hagley Museum and Library is celebrating the holiday season with a very special theme this year, “Home for the Holidays: A Celebration of Family”. Take a tour and enjoy the festive decorations while you learn how the staff prepared food, and decorated the Residence in the 1920’s and 30’s as the family gathered for the holidays.

You can also check out their Gingerbread House contest, and if you stop by Saturday, December 11, you can get a picture with Santa.

Our Sophia Cifuentes was there to bring in some holiday cheer. For more information, check out: https://www.hagley.org