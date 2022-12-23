It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year, and if you’re packing your bags and getting ready to head out the door, you’re not alone.
AAA’s Jana Tidwell joined us in the studio will all the holiday travel tips you need to know before heading out.
- Keep an emergency vehicle kit in your car
- Cell phone and car charger
- First-aid kit
- Blanket
- Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets
- Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
- Ice scraper/snow brush
- Jumper cables/jump pack
- Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves
- Shovel
- Travel during off-peak times
- Have your vehicle serviced ahead of time
You can find more information on AAA.