The holidays are almost here and that means the holiday travel season is gearing up.

In the latest statistics from AAA, 55.4 million travelers are projected to head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Since 2000, this holiday travel season is expected to be the third-highest with the top two being 2005 and 2019, respectively.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

AAA’s Jana Tidwell joined us on the show with her expert tips.